A schoolgirl injured due to shelling attack in Damascus Countryside

Damascus Countryside, SANA – A schoolgirl was injured on Tuesday when the armed groups breached the agreement of the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta by shelling Harasta residential suburb in Damascus Countryside.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told SANA reporter that the armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired six mortar shells on Harasta suburb, noting that one of which hit al-Afaq Private School.

The source added that a schoolgirl was injured in the attack, which also caused material damage to public and private properties.

M.al-Frieh/H. Said