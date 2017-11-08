Belarus desires to start joint project with Syria in machinery manufacturing and assembling

Damascus, SANA – Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil affirmed on Thursday the necessity of enhancing cooperation between Syria and Belarus in the economic sector for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Belarus in Damascus Alexandr Ponomarev, al-Khalil stressed the importance of the participation of Belarusian companies and businessmen in the coming Damascus International Fair, considering that the quality and specializations of Belarusian companies participating in the Fair are evidence of their understanding of the needs required during the next stage in Syria.

He pointed out that the formation of the Syrian-Belarusian Businessmen Council from the Belarusian side highly contributes to strengthening ties between the business communities in the two countries.

In turn, Ponomarev expressed his country’s keenness to enhance economic cooperation with Syria, pointing out that the Fair “is an important opportunity to present the country’s economic potentials, especially as there are five companies so far that will participate in the events of Damascus International Fair.

He affirmed his country’s desire to establish a joint project for with the Syrian side for manufacturing and assembling trucks and machinery, noting that cooperation with Syria “does not concern only with the commercial side, but rather goes beyond that to a broader objective of settling these industries in Syria, which would generate job opportunities and guarantee a real contribution to the Syrian economy.”

M. al-Frieh/H. Said