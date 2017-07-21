Terrorist rocket attack causes material damage to al-Zara power plant in Hama

21 July، 2017

Hama, SANA – In a new breach of the Russian memorandum on de-escalation zones, the armed groups targeted al-Zara power plant in the southern countryside of Hama province with a number of rocket shells.

Electricity Ministry said in a statement that material damage was caused to al-Zara power plant due to targeting it with rocket shells by the armed groups.

The statement added that the workers of the plant have contained the damage caused by the shelling, noting that hours of electricity rationing will not be affected by this attack.

M. al-Frieh/H. Said

