Army units kill ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor, group of locals attack ISIS position in Hajin town

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units clashed with ISIS terrorists on the southern and western axes of Deir Ezzor city and the surroundings of the Military Airport, where many of the terrorists were either killed or injured and their weapons destroyed.

SANA’s reporter said that the Syrian Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes on the hideouts and movements of ISIS terrorists in the areas of al-Huseinia, al-Bogheilia, the Panorama, Hattla, Marat, and Mazloum, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and weaponry.

In the meantime, several mortar shells fired by the terrorists landed in the neighborhoods of al-Joura, al-Qosour, and Harabesh, causing huge material damage, but no casualties were reported.

Moreover, local sources confirmed that a number of ISIS leaders fled Deir Ezzor, including the deputy “Emir of Hisba” in al-Ashara area Hamed al-Nouri aka “Abu Hamza al-Qaraani,” in addition to the terrorists Bashar al-Maddah, Ibrahim al-Bandar, Mohammad al-Qassouba, Abdulhadi al-Halloum, and two Kazakh terrorists.

The sources said that a group of locals attacked the so-called “al-Hisba Headquarters” in al-Hajin town in the eastern countryside, killing a terrorist and injuring two.

R. Milhem / Hazem Sabbagh