Authorities continue combing al-Waer neighborhood in Homs, uncover tunnel

Homs, SANA – Authorities in Homs uncovered a 500-meter-long tunnel in al-Waer neighborhood while combing the area.

SANA’s correspondent in Homs said that during canvassing operations in search of what terrorist groups left behind in al-Waer neighborhood, the authorities uncovered a tunnel extending 500 meters from one of the terrorist hideouts in Block 8 to Oum al-Qasab area west of the neighborhood.

The correspondent said that the terrorists had used the tunnel for moving around and transporting weapons and ammo.

Two days ago, the authorities found weapons and ammo left behind by terrorists near al-Ber hospital, which included a mortar launcher, ant-armor rockets, IEDs, an explosive belt, remote detonators, and a box that once contained an Israeli machinegun.

The neighborhood, which is located at the western outskirts of Homs city, was declared clear of armed manifestations on May 21st after the last of the gunmen who refused the reconciliation agreement reached in March were evacuated along with their family members.

