First stage of Kefraya and al-Fouaa evacuation agreement completed

Aleppo, SANA- Under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), the first stage of the agreement stipulating for ending all the armed manifestations in Maddaya and al-Zabadani in Damascus countryside and evacuating locals from Kefraya and al-Fouaa towns, which have been besieged for more than two years by the terrorists groups, was completed on Friday.

SANA reporter in Aleppo said that 45 busses carrying 3000 locals from Kefraya and al-Fouaa towns arrived to the makeshift centers in Jibreen to the east of Aleppo city in parallel with the heading of 18 buses transporting 500 gunmen along with some of their families to the southern countryside of Aleppo and then to Idleb.

The reporter added that Aleppo Governorate supplied the makeshift centers in Jibreen area with all basic and necessary services and the medical centers to provide services to the people .

The engineering units of the Syrian Arab Army started dismantling mines and IEDs from the city of al-Zabadani after the last batch of gunmen along with some of their families evacuated on Wednesday from the city.

The armed groups blew up a number of houses in al-Zabadani and burned their sites and detonated some ammunition before leaving the city with some of their family members, while a number of gunmen preferred to stay in the city to settle their status according to the laws.

On April 5th, the implementation of the agreement started by liberating 4 children and 8 women and the bodies of 8 martyrs from the dens of Takfiri terrorist organizations in Idleb while the popular committees in Kefraya and al-Fouaa released 19 gunmen who were arrested earlier.

Manar/Ghossoun