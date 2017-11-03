Army destroys ISIS gatherings and boats in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army units ,backed by the army air force, destroyed ISIS gatherings, positions and boats in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the army air force targeted the ISIS hideouts and positions in al-Mayadeen city in the eastern countryside of the province, killing and injuring a number of terrorists and destroying 3 of their positions.

Other army units destroyed 6 boats in the Euphrates River in the surroundings of the

villages of al-Sabha and al-Mrai’eyeh in the eastern countryside of the province.

The source added that the army units eliminated ISIS terrorists’ gathering in al-kharita village and destroyed a number of their boats in the Euphrates River in the surroundings of al-Bghiliyeh village in the western countryside of the province.

In Deir Ezzor city, the army operations destroyed an ISIS position of terrorists who fled from Iraq near al-Halabiyeh roundabout, in addition to killing and injuring a number of ISIS terrorists after targeting their hotbeds and gatherings in the neighborhoods of al-Hamidiyeh, al-Aridi, al-Muwazafin and al-Rashidiyeh .

The army artillery forces destroyed an ISIS position in al-Maqaber area in the southern outskirts of the city, king 4 terrorists.

H. Zain/ Mazen