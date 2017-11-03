Army destroys tank and fuel tanker for ISIS in Deir Ezzor, targets ISIS and al-Nusra in Homs

Deir Ezzor/Homs, SANA-Units of army and armed forces, supported by the air force, launched intensive operations against ISIS sites in the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city and its southwestern countryside.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units destroyed a tank and tanker loaded with fuel for ISIS on the road of al-Taim School in Deir Ezzor.

The reporter added that the army air force destroyed gatherings and sites for ISIS in the villages of Ayash, al-Bghailieh and al-Husseinia, the area surrounding al-Tharda, the graveyards and Sareit Jnied.

A military source told SANA that an army unit targeted with concentrated fire the hideouts and fortifications of ISIS terrorists in al-Bardeh area in the eastern countryside of Homs province, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammo.

In Homs’ northern countryside, army units carried out concentrated operations targeting gatherings and hideouts of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Jawwalak village, al-Hazouri, al-Baiki, Hosh al-Zabadi, and east of al-Ghajar village in al-Rastan area, which resulted in destroying a hideout for al-Nusra, killing a number of terrorists, and destroying their weapons and ammo.

Manar / Ghossoun / Hazem