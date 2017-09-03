Terrorist shelling attacks in Damascus, Hama and Deir Ezzor kill a woman, injure 32

Provinces, SANA – A woman was killed and 6 other persons were injured in a shelling attack by terrorist groups on Masakin Barzeh neighborhood in Damascus city.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that terrorist groups positioned in al-Qaboun neighborhood and the outskirts of Ghouta targeted with a number of rocket shells citizens’ houses in Masakin Barzeh, claiming the life of a woman and injuring 6 others.

The source added that the attack also caused material damage to private and public properties.

In Hama, a person was injured when terrorist organizations fired mortar shells on al-Taaouna village in the countryside of Misiaf.

A source at Hama Police Command said terrorists fired 7 mortar shells on citizens’ houses in al-Taaouna village in the countryside of Misiaf, injuring a person and causing material damage to citizens’ houses and properties.

Meanwhile, 25 persons, most of them are children, were injured in a terrorist rocket attack on al-Qossour and al-Joura neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that ISIS terrorist organization targeted the neighborhoods of al-Qossour and al-Joura with a number of rocket shells, injuring 25 persons, most of them are children, in addition to causing material damage to citizens’ properties.