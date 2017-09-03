Terrorist shelling attacks in Damascus, Hama and Deir Ezzor kill a woman, injure 32

8 March، 2017

Provinces, SANA – A woman was killed and 6 other persons were injured in a shelling attack by terrorist groups on Masakin Barzeh neighborhood in Damascus city.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that terrorist groups positioned in al-Qaboun neighborhood and the outskirts of Ghouta targeted with a number of rocket shells citizens’ houses in Masakin Barzeh, claiming the life of a woman and injuring 6 others.

The source added that the attack also caused material damage to private and public properties.

In Hama, a person was injured when terrorist organizations fired mortar shells on al-Taaouna village in the countryside of Misiaf.

A source at Hama Police Command said terrorists fired 7 mortar shells on citizens’ houses in al-Taaouna village in the countryside of Misiaf, injuring a person and causing material damage to citizens’ houses and properties.

Meanwhile, 25 persons, most of them are children, were injured in a terrorist rocket attack on al-Qossour and al-Joura neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that ISIS terrorist organization targeted the neighborhoods of al-Qossour and al-Joura with a number of rocket shells, injuring 25 persons, most of them are children, in addition to causing material damage to citizens’ properties.

Check Also

People’s Assembly discusses performance of Education Ministry

Damascus, SANA – The performance of the Education Ministry was the focus of the People’s ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved