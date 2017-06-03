Army restores control over several blocks of buildings in Daraa al-Balad, targets ISIS and al-Nusra terrorists in other areas

Provinces, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units on Monday carried out concentrated operations against Jabhat al-Nusra in the countryside of Hama and Idleb, restored control over several blocks of buildings in Daraa al-Balad, and continued to advance against ISIS in Deir Ezzor

Hama & Idleb

SANA reporter in Hama said that army units carried out intensive bombardments against gatherings and positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in al-Latamineh town in the northern countryside, destroying three vehicles and killing many terrorists including terrorist Abdul-Salam al-Sattouf.

The reporter indicated that army units carried out precise operations against dens and positions of the terrorist groups in Taybet al-Imam and Lahaya, destroying a car and injuring at least 15 terrorists.

Meanwhile, army units carried out a number of concentrated bombardments, destroying a position for terrorists in Tal Hawwash town in Hama northern countryside.

28 km to the southeast of Idleb city, the reporter said that the Syrian army air force targeted gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the surroundings of Tal Mardikh, killing and injuring six terrorists.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, clashed severely with terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS terrorist organization in the remaining parts of al-Maqaber area on the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter said Monday that the army units achieved advance in al-Maqaber area after eliminating a number of ISIS terrorists and destroying a number of their barricades near Talet Alloush in the area.

Another army unit destroyed ISIS gatherings and a heavy machinegun-equipped vehicle near al-Thardah area roundabout, south of Deir Ezzor city.

The army air force carried out airstrikes on the ISIS movement axes and gatherings in al-Makabat, al-Muhandessen area, in the surrounding of Liwa al-Taamin and in al-Thardah Mountain in the surrounding of Deir Ezzor city.

The source added that the airstrikes left many ISIS terrorists dead or injured and destroyed their equipment and ammunition.

Later, a military source said that army units, supported by the Syrian Air Force, targeted with artillery fire the fortifications and hideouts of ISIS in al-Sunouf hill, al-Warad hill, hill no. 17, Mazloum crossing, al-Reshdiye neighborhood, al-Sina’a neighborhood, and al-Bghaliye village, which resulted in destroying a number of hideouts and killing a number of terrorists.

Daraa

Army units expanded their control in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa city after intensive operations targeting the sites of Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist groups affiliated to it.

A military source said that army units engaged in heavy clashes with terrorist groups, restoring control over several blocks of buildings and destroying the last remaining positions of terrorists there.

The source added that as a result of the army’s operations a machinegun nest was destroyed southeast of Bilal al-Habashi Mosque and all the terrorists manning it were killed.