The Israeli enemy targets a Syrian warplane in the Syrian airspace during operation against terrorists

Quneitra, SANA – The Israeli enemy targeted a warplane of the Syrian Arab Army as it was striking terrorists’ hideouts on the outskirts of al-Yarmouk Valley in the countryside of Quneitra adjacent to the western countryside of Daraa Province.

A military source on Tuesday told SANA that the Israeli aggression confirms once again the enemy’s adoption of the terrorist groups through targeting a warplane of the Syrian Arab Army that was bombing their gatherings in the vicinity of al-Yarmouk Valley in the Syrian airspaces.

Rasha Milhem/Manal