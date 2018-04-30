Buses start to enter Kefraya and al-Fouaa to evacuate besieged people

Damascus, SANA- Buses started on Monday to enter Kefraya and al-Fouaa to evacuate the besieged people in them under the agreement which stipulates for evacuating terrorists from al-Yarmouk Camp and liberating the besieged people in the two towns.

SANA reporter said that preparing the passage from where the buses will enter al-Yarmouk Camp also started in implementation of the agreement which stipulates for the evacuation of terrorists from the Camp to Idleb and the liberation of the besieged people in Kefraya and al-Fouaa.

