Army advances in its operations against terrorists in Ein Tarma valley

Damascus Countryside, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units continued their operations to liberate Eastern Ghouta of the remaining Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the groups affiliated to them.

SANA’s correspondent in Eastern Ghouta said that army units began at dawn on Tuesday precise operaitons in Ein Tarma valley, employing tactics and weapons that suit the nature of the area in order to protect civilians’ lives and preserve the properties and farmlands in it, achieving new advances in the area after inflicting losses upon terrorists.

The correspondent said that this advance is achieved in parallel with military operations against terrorists in the towns of Hazza, Zamalka, and Erbin after fortifying army positions in the towns of Saqba and Kafr Batna, securing the citizens in those towns, and delivering aid to them in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The army also repelled infiltration attempts by terrorists coming from the direction of Douma towards the outskirts of Mesraba, clashing with them and leaving many terrorists dead or injured, while the remaining ones fled towards Douma.

The correspondent said that the army is continuing to secure corridors to allow citizens to exit Ghouta.

