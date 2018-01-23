 Army thwarts al-Nusra attack on military posts in Lattakia countryside, kills 13 terrorists  

Lattakia, SANA- Army units operating in Lattakia northern countryside thwarted on Tuesday an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra-affiliated terrorist groups on a number of military posts in Lattakia northern countryside.

A military source told SANA that army units clashed with terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and other affiliated groups after they attacked a number of military posts on the direction of al-Sarraf village.

The source added that 13 terrorists were killed in the clashes, in addition to destroying their arms and equipment including machinegun-equipped vehicles, cannons and mortar launchers.

R. Jazaeri/ H. Zain