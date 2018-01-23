 Army thwarts al-Nusra attack on military posts in Lattakia countryside, kills 13 terrorists  

23 January، 2018

Lattakia, SANA- Army units operating in Lattakia northern countryside thwarted on Tuesday an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra-affiliated terrorist groups on a number of military posts in Lattakia northern countryside.

A military source told SANA that army units clashed with terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and other affiliated groups after they attacked a number of military posts on the direction of al-Sarraf village.

The source added that 13 terrorists were killed in the clashes, in addition to destroying their arms and equipment including machinegun-equipped vehicles, cannons and mortar launchers.

R. Jazaeri/ H. Zain

Check Also

Archeologist warns of threat of ancient temple in al-Mataieh collapsing due to terrorist acts

Daraa, SANA – Head of Daraa’s Antiquities Department Mohammed al-Naserallah warned that the ancient temple …

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the softwarethemetf
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved