Update-Syrian Army establishes control over new areas in Aleppo and Hama countryside

Provinces, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units continue to advance in their operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and other terror groups affiliated to it in Aleppo’s southern countryside.

SANA reporter said on Tuesday that army units and supporting forces are carrying out operations against al-Nusra terrorists in the southern countryside of Aleppo, and in the recent hours the army established control over Maseh and Tel Maseh villages west of the town of Tel al-Daman after clashes with al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated groups to it.

Earlier, the army established control over al-Shaheed hill northwest of Jafr Mansour village around 60 km south of Aleppo city, after destroying the terrorists’ fortified positions in the area.

The reporter said that the army took advantage of the vantage point represented by al-Shaheed hill, targeting with preemptive fire the supply lines of al-Nusra and groups affiliated to it in the surrounding area, and then launched a focused operation that resulted in establishing control over the villages of Uwainat Saghira, Uwainat Kabira, and Marhamiye.

The reporter said that the army’s engineering units are combing the hill and the liberated villages and dismantling the explosives planted by the terrorists, while army units are pursuing the remaining fleeing terrorists in the surrounding area.

The army restores a hill in Hama countryside

Units of the Syrian Arab Army established full control over Motilat Hill in the northeastern countryside of Hama.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said army units, in cooperation with allied forces, continued military operations in the northeastern countryside of Hama and engaged in fierce battles with Daesh terrorists in the area, establishing control over Motilat Hill, tightening noose around the villages of Totah and Abu Harik.

A number of terrorists were killed as a result of the operations in addition to the destruction of all their vehicles and dens in the Hill, the reporter added.

