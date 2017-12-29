Zakharova: emergence of new weapons with terrorists indicate their support has not stopped

Moscow, SANA – Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow is worried about the emergence of new weapons with terrorists in Syria, which means that their support has not stopped.

“What causes the concern is that terrorists are getting new armaments, which empower them to carry out such attacks. The question is where the terrorists are getting these weapons from,” Zakharova said during a press conference on Thursday.

She added that Moscow calls on the international community to take responsibility towards UN Security Council’s Resolution no. 2254, which stipulates for preventing terrorist attacks or providing any safe haven of terrorists in many parts of Syria.

Zakharova asserted that the terrorists’ attempt to target Hmeimem base might be a staged provocation aimed at derailing the Syrian National Dialogue Congress.

“We see yesterday’s attempt to attack the Russian military at the Hmeimem base as another link in the chain of ongoing and, perhaps, staged provocations involving terrorists and extremists from the Syrian opposition aimed at disrupting the positive trends in the development of the situation in Syria and, in particular, at creating obstacles to convening and holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 29-30,” she also said.

