Damascus, SANA – The Israeli helicopter targeted with a rocket missile a residential building in al-Baath City in Quneitra.

A military source told SANA that the Israeli occupation shelled the residential building with a missile from inside the occupied territories behind Tal Abu al-Nada hill, adding that no casualties were reported.

The source stated that this flagrant attack will not deter the Syrian Arab army from continuing its war against the terrorist organizations.

R.Raslan/Ghossoun