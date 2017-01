Damascus Countryside, SANA – Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization targeted with mortar shells and machinegun fire the village of Harfa in the southwest of Damascus Countryside.

SANA’s correspondent said that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra positioned in Beir Jin farm targeted with mortar shells and machinegun fire houses of Harfa village, causing material damage to private and public properties.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh