Hundreds of civilians exit Barada Valley village and are escorted to safety

Damascus Countryside, SANA – Hundreds of civilians left the villages of Barada Valley towards al-Rawda area in Damascus Countryside to escape terrorist organizations, SANA’s correspondent said on Sunday.

The correspondent said that the civilians managed to reach Army and Armed Forces positions where they were provided with necessary assistance, and some of them were transported to temporary housing centers equipped with all the basic necessities.

A source at the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) told SANA that its staff members are receiving the civilians who fled from terrorists and are providing them with necessary assistance to them instantly.

Terrorist groups, most of them belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra, are active in the villages of Barada Valley, where they attack locals and water sources in al-Figeh spring.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh