Army’s Air Defense intercepts Israeli missile aggression on a military site in Damascus countryside

Damascus, SANA- The army’s air defense at midnight confronted an Israeli attack with ground-to-ground missiles (GGM) on one of the military sites in Damascus countryside.

Informed sources told SANA Saturday that the Israeli enemy launched at 12, 30 am (local time) a number of GGM against one of the military sites in Damascus countryside, adding that the Syrian air defense intercepted them and destroyed two of them.

The Israeli aggression caused material damage to the site, according to the sources.

On October 16th, the army Air Defense intercepted Israeli aircrafts which penetrated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders and directly hit one of them.

The Israeli entity is closely linked to the terrorist organizations in Syria. The army has repeatedly found Israeli weapons inside the terrorists’ hideouts, particularly in Jub al-Jarrah, al-Mayadeen and Khan al-Sheeh areas.

H. Zain/ Mazen