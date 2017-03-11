Deir Ezzor city declared fully liberated

Deir Ezzor, SANA – The Syrian Arab Army has declared the entire Deir Ezzor city fully liberated after the last positions of ISIS in it were eliminated.

“Units of the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces, have accomplished the mission of fully liberating Deir Ezzor city from ISIS terrorist organization,” a military source said on Friday.

Large numbers of ISIS terrorists, including leaders, were killed and their weapons and equipment were destroyed, the source affirmed, noting that the army units and supporting forces have seized ISIS munitions depots in the city.

After assuming full control of the city, the army’s engineering units embarked on sweeping the streets, roads, squares and buildings in the liberated neighborhoods to remove unexploded ordnance (bombs, mines and explosive devices) left behind by ISIS terrorists in the area.

The army’s new achievement came as a result of month-long special military operations against ISIS terrorists’ hotbeds that took into consideration protecting the citizens’ houses in the residential areas.

The full liberation of the eastern city of Deir Ezzor is an important step made by the Syrian Arab Army towards fully eliminating of ISIS from all the Syrian territory and foiling all the attempts of the US-led international coalition that are aimed at prolonging the existence of the terrorist organization to implement its anti –Syrian agenda.

Shaza/H. Said