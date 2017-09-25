Update-Six persons killed, several injured in terrorist rocket attacks on many regions

Provinces, SANA – Two civilians were killed and five others were injured in a terrorist rocket attack on Al-Qerdaha city in Lattakia countryside.

SANA’s correspondent in Lattakia said that terrorist groups located in the far northern countryside of Lattakia province fired a number of rocket shells at citizens’ homes in al-Qerdaha, killing 2 civilians, injuring 5 others, and causing material damage to houses, properties, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, four citizens were killed in the southern region in a new violation of the armed groups of the de-escalation zones agreement.

SANA reporter said that an explosive device, planted by armed groups near a bridge in Jimrin in Sweida countryside, was detonated in a car which was carrying two persons that killed them and burned the car.

In Daraa, the armed groups positioned in al-Nazihin camp and Daraa al-Balad, targeted al-Sabil neighborhood with bullets that hit a child and killed him.

SANA reporter in Quneitra reported that that a person was killed in Hadar by a sniper bullet of the armed groups positioned in al-Tloul al-Humre.