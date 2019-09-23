Guterres announces the formation of a committee on discussing the constitution

New York, SANA-UN Secretary General António Guterres said an agreement was reached to form a committee on discussing the constitution, hailing efforts exerted by the Syrian government to reach this agreement.

Guterres announcement came Monday at a press statement on the sidelines of UN Climate Change Summit 2019, following talks held between Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem with UN envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen today in Damascus.

The UN chief appreciated the Syrian government’s efforts exerted with Pedersen to reach the creation of the committee, adding that it will hold its sessions during the next weeks and the UN will facilitate its work in Geneva.

Guterres said the formation of the Committee, which is led and organized by the Syrians, could be a starting point for a political road towards a solution to the crisis in line with UN resolution No.2254 which takes into consideration Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Monday received UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

Talks during the meeting discussed the remaining issues which are related to forming the constitutional committee and the mechanisms and measures of its work in a way that would guarantee the performance of its role in accordance with clear measures which have been previously agreed upon and away from any foreign interference.

Mazen Eyon