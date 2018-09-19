Iran welcomes agreement on Idleb

Tehran, SANA – Iranian Foreign Ministry welcomed the agreement on the situation in Idleb that was agreed upon in the Russian city of Sochi yesterday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Tuesday that halting violence and bloodshed as well as cleansing the region from terrorism are among the most basic and fundamental principles of Iran’s foreign policy.

He added that the summit meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey and the agreement reached on how to resolve the situation in Idleb constitute an important step to purge the remnants of terrorists in Syria.

Qassemi expressed hope that results of the Sochi meeting, which was held within the framework of positive and successful process of Astana and the recent meeting in Tehran could have effective in solving the crisis in Syria and end the terrorist presence in the country.

