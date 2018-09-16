Army advances further in Toloul al-Safa in Sweida, kills terrorists in Hama countryside

Provinces, SANA – Army units in Sweida advanced more along the line of Ard Qa’a al-Banat to the northwest of Toloul al-Safa and established control over more areas in the depth of the rough cliffs after fierce clashes with Daesh terrorists. The army killed scores of terrorists including 10 snipers.

SANA reporter in Sweida said Saturday that the advance in the aforementioned line allows the army units to establish control by fire of the last water pool utilized by the terrorists, clarifying that the army units consolidated presence in the controlled areas.

Meanwhile, SANA’s reporter in Hama said an army unit destroyed with artillery strikes a den for ‘al-Ezza Battalions’ terrorists on the outskirts of Hesraya town, killing a number of terrorists, among them Khaled Mohammad al-Mahmoud.

The reporter indicated that an army unit clashed with terrorist groups from Jabhat al-Nusra and the ‘Turkistan Party’ which used to rig houses and public facilities with explosives near al-Hweiz town in Hama northern countryside.

A number of terrorists were killed and others injured during the clashes.

R.Milhem/Mazen