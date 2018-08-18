Army destroys al-Nusra positions in Hama and Idleb, closes in on Daesh in Sweida

Provinces, SANA-Units of Syrian Arab Army carried out intensive strikes on terrorists’ gatherings in the northern countryside of Hama and the southern countryside of Idleb, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists’ ranks and equipment.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army’s artillery bombarded fortified positions of the so called “Jaish al-Ezza” in the area surrounding Maarkaba in the northern countryside of Hama province, killing scores of terrorists and destroying their sites.

The reporter added that the army’s raids also targeted terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra on the outskirts of Um al-Khalakhil, Tal Mari, al-Khwin, Tal al-Sheeh towns and a number of villages along the southeastern administrative border of Idleb where they were enhancing their sites through digging trenches, building barriers and planting IEDs.

A number of terrorists’ fortified positions were destroyed due to the raids in addition to killing and injuring of many terrorists.

Meanwhile in Sweida province, Syrian Arab Army units continued to close in on Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in al-Safa hills area in the eastern badiya (desert) of Sweida, destroying their hideouts and inflicting heavy losses upon them.

SANA’s war correspondent said an army unit, with the backing of supporting forces, continued operations in the areas al-Rahba, Tal al-Ghanem, Oum Marzakh, and Qabr al-Sheikh Hussein in the direction of al-Safa hills, closing in on the remaining Daesh terrorists, destroying their hideouts and restricting their movement.

The correspondent said the army’s artillery and air force targeted with concentrated and precise fire the hideouts of Daesh in the hills, destroying their fortified positions and eliminating many of them.

He also said that army units engaged in violent clashes with Daesh terrorists in the surroundings of Qabr al-Sheikh Hussein, killing and injuring a number of terrorists.

