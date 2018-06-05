Army units expand control in northern part of al-Hajar al-Aswad

Damascus Countryside, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units on Sunday established control over a number of blocks of buildings in the northern part of al-Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood.

SANA’s correspondent in southern Damascus said that army units advanced in the northern part of al-Hajar al-Aswad in the direction of Yarmouk Camp, establishing control over a number of blocks of buildings and the entrances of the residential streets in the area.

A number of terrorists were killed or injured due to the military operation in addition to the destruction of weapons and fortified points for terrorist organizations amid a collapse in their ranks and a mass escape of the terrorists towards Yarmouk Camp in an attempt to hide among civilians in the area.

The correspondent said that while combing the liberated part of the neighborhood, an army unit uncovered an extensive network of branching tunnels dug by terrorists under houses, which they had been using to move around, transport ammo, and hide from the strikes of the Syrian Air Force and the army’s artillery.

He added that landmines and explosives used to make IEDs and landmines were also found, in addition to medical supplies stashed in Daesh hideouts.

The army established full control over the southern part of al-Hajar al-Aswad on Saturday after eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in it.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh