Evacuation of third batch of terrorists and their families from Eastern Qalamoun starts

Damascus Countryside, SANA- The evacuation process of the third batch of terrorists along with their families from Eastern Qalamoun in Damascus countryside to north Syria has started on Monday afternoon, in preparation for declaring the area free of terrorism.

SANA’s correspondent said that seven buses were prepared to carry scores of the remaining terrorists rejecting the settlement agreement with their families from al-Rheibeh town in Eastern Qalamoun, in preparation for transporting them to north Syria.

In parallel with implementing the agreement in Eastern Qalamoun region, units of the Syrian Arab Army are carrying out a concentrated military operation against the terrorist organizations’ hotbeds positioned south of Damascus to uproot the terrorism completely from Damascus and its Countryside.

Shaza/Manal