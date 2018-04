Idleb, SANA- A young man was injured on Monday due to a sniper shooting attack by Takfiri terrorist organizations which targeted the besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa, 10 km north of Idleb City.

Civil sources told SANA that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the groups affiliated to it in Binnish town targeted with sniper fire the locals in the towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa, causing the injury of a civilian.

R. Jazaeri / Hazem Sabbagh