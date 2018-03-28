Army discovers tunnel network and Israeli-made ammunition in Harasta city

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Units of the Syrian Arab Army uncovered Israeli mines and large tunnel networks during combing operation in Eastern Ghouta that terrorist organizations used for transportation and storing weapons and munitions.

SANA’s correspondent in Harasta city said that the army engineering units are inspecting the terrorists’ hideouts and the neighborhoods inside Harasta city that were controlled by the terrorists before they were evacuated and transported to Idleb province in preparation for the return of the state institutions to the city.

The correspondent added that a network of long and complicated tunnels inside the residential neighborhoods in Harasta was discovered, as well as ammunition depots containing large amounts of weapons, munitions and shells, some of which are Israeli made.

Deir Ezzor

A military source said that army units discovered a depot for manufacturing ammunition and materials left by Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization in al-Mayadeen countryside in Deir Ezzor

Shaza/Manal