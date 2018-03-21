35 persons martyred, scores injured in a terrorist rocket attack on neighborhoods in Damascus

Damascus, SANA-Terrorist organizations positioned in Eastern Ghouta perpetrated on Tuesday a massacre through targeting Kashkoul neighborhood in Jaramana city with a rocket shell, claiming the lives of 35 civilians and injuring scores others.

Director of Damascus Hospital, Dr. Haitham al-Husseini told SANA that 35 bodies of martyrs were admitted in the Hospital.

Earlier,35 citizens were killed while scores others injured in a terrorist attack with rocket shells on residential neighborhoods of Damascus and its surroundings.

A police source told SANA that the death toll raised to 35 and scores others were injured in a terrorist attack with rocket shell on Kashkoul in the outskirts of Jaramana city.

The source added that terrorists positioned in their last enclaves of Eastern Ghouta fired a rocket shell at al-Jalaa sports complex in Damascus, injuring a woman and five children, as well as causing material damage to a number of parked cars.

Another rocket shell was fired by the terrorists on al-Amara neighborhood, injuring 11 civilians and causing material damage, according to the same source.

Maya Dayoub/Mazen