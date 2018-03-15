Army regains farms of Jisreen town in Ghouta, thwarts large-scale terrorist attack in Hama countryside

Provinces, SANA- Units of Syrian Arab Army achieved a new progress on Wednesday in regaining control over the farms surrounding Jisreen town in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus countryside.

SANA’s correspondent said that army units eliminated the last dens of Jabhat al-Nusra in the surrounding farms of Jisreen town, adding that army started sweeping operations in the liberated farms as they fortified the military posts in them to serve as a stepping stone for the expansion of operations against terrorists in the town of Jisreen.

During the military operations, the army advanced in the southern and eastern parts of Jisreen town, which is one of terrorist groups’ hotbeds in Ghouta.

Hama

Units of Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with backing forces, thwarted a large-scale terrorist attack on the towns of Hamamiyat and Karnaz in the northwestern countryside of Hama, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists’ ranks and equipment.

English Bulletin