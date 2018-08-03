Army achieves new advance in Eastern Ghouta

Damascus countryside, SANA- Units of the Syrian Arab Army achieved on Thursday a new progress in Housh Qbaibat area Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

During the past hours, army’s units launched intensive operations accompanied with artillery strikes against positions of terrorist organizations in Housh Qbaibat, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists’ ranks and arms.

Restoring control over a number of the villages and towns in Ghouta by the Syrian Arab Army have contributed to cutting off supply routes and connections among the terrorist groups, as their members are collectively fleeing due to the rapid advance of the army.

Shaza/Manar