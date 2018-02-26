Terrorists fire 21 shells at Damascus and its countryside, target Ezra’a in Daraa

25 February، 2018

Damascus/Daraa, SANA – Terrorist groups located in the Eastern Ghouta fired 21 rocket shells at residential neighborhoods in Damascus City and at al-Wafidin Camp and al-Assad suburb in Harasta area.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that 5 rocket shells fired by terrorists fell in Bab Touma and al-Abbasiyeen areas in Damascus on Sunday, injuring one civilian and causing material damage.

In Damascus Countryside, terrorists fired 16 rocket shells at al-Wafidin Camp and al-Assad suburb in Harasta area, causing material damage.

Meanwhile in Daraa province, terrorists from Jabhat al-Nasra targeted with rocket shells the city of Ezra’a, injuring one woman.

SANA’s correspondent in Daraa said that al-Nusra terrorists located in al-Lajat area in the province’s northeastern countryside fired a number of rocket shells at Ezra’a city, injuring one woman and causing material damage to houses and properties.

The correspondent added that al-Nusra terrorists positioned al-Nazhin Camp fired a number of rocket shells on al-Mahata and Shamal al-Khat neighborhoods, causing material damage.

