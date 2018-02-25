Updated-Armed groups target Damascus and its countryside with more than 55 mortar and rocket shells

Damascus, SANA- Armed groups positioned in eastern Ghouta on Saturday targeted with more than 55 mortar and rocket shells and with sniper fire the residential neighborhoods in Damascus and its countryside, injuring a number of civilians and causing material damage.

A civilian was injured and material damage was caused as a result of three shells fired by the armed groups on Pakistan Street, Sheikh Reslan, and al-Qaimaria in the Old City of Damascus, a source at Damascus Police Command said.

Material damage was caused to a number of houses and a mosque in al-Joura neighborhood in the old City of Damascus, the source said, adding that the archaeological wall of Bab Touma neighborhood was also damaged due to a mortar shell fired by armed groups.

The source added that the armed groups fired seven shells, three of which fell on al-Dwail’a area, a shell on Beirut Street, a shell in the vicinity of Dama Rose Hotel and two shells in the vicinity of Umawyeen Square, causing only material damage.

The source added that a citizen was injured by sniper shooting by armed groups in the surroundings of al-Abbasiyeen area in the eastern part of Damascus.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that the armed groups fired two shells on al-Homsi neighborhood in Jaramana city, injuring seven citizens and causing material damage.

The source added that 28 shells were fired by the armed groups on Harasta residential suburb and the surrounding areas, leaving material damage to homes and properties, but no casualties

Earlier in the morning, armed groups fired five mortar shells on Baghdad St., al-Zablatani area and the neighborhoods of Bab Sharqi and Barzeh al-Balad, causing material damage to the properties.

In a response to the attacks by the armed groups, army units carried out precise bombardments against the areas from which the shells were fired, inflicting heavy losses upon armed groups in the personnel and equipment.

English Bulletin