5 medical cases evacuated from Kafraya and al-Fouaa along with their families

Idleb, SANA- 5 critical medical cases along with 11 of their families’ members from the locals of the terrorist-besieged towns of al-Fouaa and Kafraya arrived in Hama on Tuesday as they were evacuated under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

Chairman of SARC branch in Hama Hayyan al-Mustafa told SANA that SARC teams had been able to evacuate 5 critical medical cases from Kafraya and al-Fouaa towns along with 11 of their families and that they will be transported to the hospitals in Lattakia to receive the required treatment.

R. Jazaeri /H. Zain