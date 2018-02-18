Terrorists’ infiltration attempt from Lebanese territory towards Homs countryside foiled

Homs, SANA- A unit of the Syrian Arab Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a terrorist group from the Lebanese territory into Talkalakh region in Homs countryside.

SANA reporter said that the border guards of the Syrian Arab Army on Saturday clashed with a terrorist group near the village of M’arbo in Talkalakh western countryside while trying to infiltrate through one of the illegal crossings on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The clashes, according to the reporter, ended up with thwarting the attempt and killing a member of the terrorist group while the rest fled away into the Lebanese territory.

Ghossoun/