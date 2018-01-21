Army General Command announces liberation of Abu al-Duhour military airport from terrorism

Damascus, SANA – The General Command of Army and Armed Forces said on Sunday that the Syrian Arab Army established control over Abu al-Dohour military airport in addition to 300 villages and towns in the area extending from the countryside of Hama, Idleb, and Aleppo provinces after destroying the last gatherings of the terrorists there.

The General Command pointed out in a statement that after a series of successful operations and in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces, the army established control over the strategic military airport of Abu al-Dohour in the southeastern countryside of Idleb province.

The General Command said that engineering units are dismantling landmines and explosives planted by the terrorists in the area.

The importance of liberating Abu l-Dohour Airport stems from the fact that it crowns the efforts of regaining 300 villages and towns in the countryside of Hama, Idleb and Aleppo, and that led to encircling Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in the area between Khanasser, Abu al-Duhour, al-Saan and al-Hamra and securing another main road between Hama and Aleppo, in addition to Khanasser road, the General Command affirmed.

Abu al-Dohour, which is the second biggest military base in the northern region, is strategic due to it being located between the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Idleb, it added, noting that the military operations carried out by the army units directed a devastating blow to the terrorists and their supporters.

R. Milhem / Hazem Sabbagh