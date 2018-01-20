Civilian killed, 7 injured by terrorist shelling attacks in Damascus and its countryside

Damascus, SANA – One civilian was killed and seven others were injured due attacks with shells by armed groups on al-Wafidin Camp and Damascus Central Prison in Damascus Countryside and Ish al-Warwar neighborhood in Damascus city, in a new violation of the de-escalation zones agreement in Eastern Ghouta..

A source at Damascus Police Command said that armed groups fired several shells at Ish al-Warwar neighborhood in Damascus, killing one civilian, injuring 4 others, and damaging homes and properties.

Earlier today, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that the armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired 4 mortar shells on al-Wafidin Camp in Damascus countryside, injuring three civilians and causing material damage to the citizens’ houses and properties.

The source added that terrorists fired three mortar shells which landed on the entrance on Damascus Central Prison in Adra area, causing material damage, but no casualties.

SANA’s reporter said that in response to the attacks, the army units carried out intensive strikes against the areas from where the shells were fired in the depth of Eastern Ghouta, destroying a number of mortar launching pads and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups.

H. Zain / Hazem Sabbagh