Syrian Army restores control over 90 areas in Idleb so far

Hama/Idleb, SANA-Units of the Syrian Arab Army have restored 90 villages and towns in the southeastern countryside of Idleb after inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorist organizations’ ranks and equipment.

Speaking to SANA, field commanders said that more than 1,000 square kilometers of villages have been cleared of terrorism recently in Sinjar, al-Tamaniah and Abu al-Dohor, adding that the restoration of those villages will pave the way for the army units to implement military operations against Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist groups in Maaret al-Numan area and Saraqeb town which constitute the second line of terrorist groups towards the city of Idleb.

“As a result of the successful battles of the army units, the distance between the Syrian forces in the western countryside of Aleppo and the eastern countryside of Idleb reduced to less than two kilometers,” the commanders said.

“This advance is a severe blow to the terrorist organizations because it has separated the areas of their spread and formed a tight circle around their dens in more than 150 villages in the area of the administrative borders between Hama, Aleppo and Idleb provinces,” the commanders added.

The military achievement, according to the commanders, will contribute to opening the road parallel to Athrya road in the direction of Aleppo and the road of al-Sheikh Said-Tal Dhaman- Abu Adduhour passing through the villages and towns of Sinjar, Sarah Hawa and Qassar Abu Samra in the northern countryside of Hama.

During the military operations, dozens of terrorists, including leaders, were killed, their vehicles were destroyed and large amounts of ammunition were seized amid collapse in terrorists’ morale.

Manar al-Freih/Rasha Milhem