Army inflicts heavy losses upon Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Idleb countryside

Idleb, SANA- Army units, in cooperation with popular defense groups, engaged in violent clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups on the direction of Abu Dali village in the southern countryside of Idleb province in coincidence with carrying out concentrated bombardments against terrorists’ positions in the surrounding of Abu Dali and al-Mshairfeh.

SANA reporter in Hama province said Tuesday that the clash left a number of terrorists killed or injured, as their hideouts and positions were destroyed.

The reporter added that the army units carried out concentrated operations on the directions and lines of movements of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the villages of Sinjar, al-Zafr, al-Khowein, Tal Amara, Tal Mardikh and Kafer Omaim, destroying their vehicles and killing scores of them.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun