Army advances in southwestern part of Damascus Countryside, kills scores of al-Nusra in Hama

Provinces, SANA-Units of the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with popular defense groups, continued their operations against gatherings and positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the area surrounding Beit Jinn town and Beit Jinn Farm in the southwestern of Damascus Countryside.

SANA reporter in Damascus Countryside said that army units established control over a number of strategic points in the area surrounding al-Tamathiat and al-Hingarat sites to the east of Beit Jinn Farm after inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists’ ranks and equipment.

The reporter added that army units have restored fire control over a large area of the plain of Beit Jinn Farm as they cut off the only supply route for terrorists between Beit Jinn Farm and the villages of Beit Jinn and Mogher al-Mir.

Hama

Army units engaged in heavy clashes with terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra in the northeastern and north countryside of Hama, killing scores of them.

SANA reporter in Hama said that army units, in cooperation with popular defense groups, continued striking gatherings and dens of Jabhat al-Nusra on the direction of al-Mshirfa and al-Latamina in Hama countryside, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their fortified positions.

Terrorist Uqba Riad al-E’lewa of the so called “Jaish al-Izza” in al-Latamina was among the killed terrorists.

The reporter added that the Syrian Air Force launched airstrikes on gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra in the villages of Qasr Ibn Wardan, Umm Zahmak and Abu Dali in the northeast of Hama, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their equipment.

Manar/Ghossoun