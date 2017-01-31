President al-Assad to Maduro: What is going on in Syria and Venezuela a price for their commitment to sovereignty and independent decision

Damascus, SANA- President Bashar al-Assad received on Monday a telephone call from President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, dealing with the latest developments in Syria and Venezuela.

President Maduro congratulated President al-Assad and Syrian people on the important achievements in the war against terrorist organizations which are backed by counties hostile to Syria, adding that these achievements came as a fruit for the exceptional struggle showed by the Syrians and their support to the leadership against this war.

The Venezuelan President affirmed his country’s firm support to Syria, hoping peace and stability would return to Syria as soon as possible.

President al-Assad, for his part, appreciated Venezuela’s stances and President Maduro for supporting Syria, stressing that what is going on in the two countries of foreign attempts to weaken them, through striking stability and spreading chaos in both countries, are a price of their commitment to their sovereignty and independent decision and rejection of the west’s dictates and their tools at the expense of the people’s interests in the two countries.

