Ten people killed, many injured in terrorist attacks in Damascus, Idleb, Hama and Aleppo

Damascus, SANA- A terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up near al-Muhafaza Sports Club in Kafrsouseh area in Damascus on Thursday evening, leaving 8 people dead.

Six more people were also reported injured in the terrorist attack, according to a source at Damascus Police Command.

The terrorist used an explosive belt in the attack, the source said.

Chief of Damascus Police Command Gen. Mohammad Kheir Ismael said in a statement to SANA that the suicide bomber entered al-Hamriyeh neighborhood in Kafrsouseh and blew himself up in a densely populated area at around 20:15 pm.

Gen. Ismael confirmed that the attack left 8 people dead and a number of people injured, adding that houses and cars in the site sustained material damage due to the bombing.

He noted that investigations are underway to identify the bomber and know the parties standing behind the attack.

Idleb

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and 8 persons were injured in a terrorist attack on al-Foa’a and Kafrya towns in Idleb countryside.

Civil sources told SANA that terrorists positioned in Binish town targeted the houses of citizens in Kefraya and al-Foaa with a number of mortar shells and bullets, killing a woman and injuring 8 persons among them many children.

Hama

Terrorist organizations in the northern countryside of Hama targeted Maharda city and Qurmus town with a number of rocket shells on Thursday.

Three civilians were injured in the attack that hit Maharda city, located 25 km north of Hama city, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter noted that one of the rockets fired at Qurmus town smashed into a house, causing material damage only without casualties.

Aleppo

A girl was also killed when an explosive device, left by terrorists before they leave the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo, went off.

