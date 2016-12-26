Three Syrian youths killed by Turkish guards in al-Hasaka near borders

Hasaka, SANA – Authorities of the Turkish regime killed three Syrians near the Syrian-Turkish borders in the northeastern countryside of Hasaka province.

Local sources at al-Derbasiyeh area told SANA that Turkish border guards opened fire on a number of young men in al-Qayrawan village near the borders, claiming the lives of at least three of them.

The source pointed out that the three bodies were transferred to one of al-Derbasiyeh’s hospitals, adding that the Turkish guards open fire randomly on any person that approached the borders under the pretext of preventing them from crossing them.

The sources also said that Turkish border guards also brutally beat up two men from al-Mohrmala village in Hasaka under the same pretext.

R. Milhem / Hazem Sabbagh