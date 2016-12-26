Army units target ISIS and al-Nusra terrorists in Homs and Aleppo countryside

Homs, SANA – An Army and Armed Forces unit on Monday killed more than 25 ISIS terrorists to the east of the 4th Station west of Palmyra in Homs Countryside, a military source told SANA.

The source said that this came following violent clashes with ISIS groups east of the oil-pumping station, which also resulted in injuring large numbers of terrorists and destroying their weapons and equipment.

The source added that an army unit carried out a precision strike targeting a gathering of leaders of terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra in the surroundings of al-Rastan city in the province’s northern countryside, killing a number of the leaders including, one nicknamed “Abu Haidar” and Sadeq al-Yousef, and injuring others.

Aleppo

Meanwhile, a unit of the army destroyed 6 vehicles for ISIS terrorists in artillery strikes against their movements and supply routes in Aleppo eastern countryside.

A military source told SANA that the army’s operation in Um al-Mara village in the surroundings of the Air Force academy in Aleppo countryside ended up with the killing of a number of terrorists.