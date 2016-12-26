Bodies of 21 civilians killed by terrorists discovered in Aleppo

Aleppo, SANA-The bodies of twenty-one civilians that terrorists executed before they left the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo city were discovered on Sunday.

Director of Aleppo Forensics Dr. Zaher Hajo said the bodies of 21 civilians, among them five children and four women, that terrorists killed before their departure arrived to the center.

“The bodies of martyrs were found inside prisons belonging to terrorist groups in al-Sukkari and al-Kallaseh neighborhoods…Upon close examination, the civilians were found to have been shot at from a very close range,” he added.

On December 20, scores of abductees arrived to army’s checkpoints in Jisr al-Haj Bridge after they fled the prisons of terrorist organizations in eastern Aleppo, giving accounts of summary executions of civilians by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists who took many others with them to Aleppo countryside.

Terrorist organizations had been using civilians as human shields in Aleppo eastern neighborhoods before the army restored security and stability to this area.

Manal