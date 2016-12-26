510 persons have their legal status settled in Daraa

Daraa, SANA-More than 500 persons from al-Sanamin city in the northern countryside of Daraa have had their legal status settled after they turned themselves in and handed over their arms to authorities according to Amnesty Decree No.15 for 2016.

SANA reporter said that 510 persons have had their legal status settled in the framework of local reconciliations and putting an end to the armed presence in the city of al-Sanamin, pointing out that among those persons were around 150 militants who laid down their arms and decided to return to their jobs.

Among those who have had their status settled are a number of draft dodgers who said that they will return to the military to combat terrorism.

For his part, Daraa Governor Mohammad Khaled al-Hannous said that al-Sanamin city was “the first in the province to maintain public and private properties, and today it is the first to be cleared of the armed presence.”

He added that a number of villages and towns in Daraa are moving towards terminating armed presence.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal