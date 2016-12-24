Turkish and US-led Coalition raids kill 94 civilians in al-Bab and Raqqa during past 24 hours

Aleppo, SANA-More than 88 civilians were killed and tens others were injured in the past 24 hours in two massacres committed by the Turkish warplanes in al-Bab city northeast of Aleppo city.

Local and media sources said that the Turkish warplanes raided the residential neighborhoods of al-Bab city, claiming the lives of 16 civilians and injuring many others, most of them children and woman, some of them are in a critical condition, and causing material damage to houses and properties.

The sources confirmed that the number of yesterday’s martyrs in the violent raids of the Turkish warplanes on al-Bab city rose to 72, including 21 children and 13 women, after digging out more bodies from the rubble.

The sources added that the number of martyrs is likely to rise due to continued rescue operations and the massive destruction caused by strikes.

On Thursday, Turkish warplanes committed a massacre in the city of al-Bab northeast of Aleppo city, claiming the lives of 24 civilians and injuring scores others.

In a relevant context, the US-led Coalition launched strikes on Jaabar area, which is located on the northern bank of the Euphrates River in the western countryside of Raqqa, killing six civilians, including a woman and two persons from the same family.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal