Updated-Army discovers weapon caches for terrorists in Aleppo, inflicts losses on ISIS and al-Nusra in other areas

Provinces, SANA – More terrorists are getting killed in various areas as the army units continue operations against the terrorist organizations’ sites and positions, backed by the popular defense groups and other supporting forces.

Aleppo

Army units started on Friday morning a combing operation in the neighborhoods of al-Zibdiya, al-Mashhad, Salah Eddin and al-Ansari in the eastern part of Aleppo city after the evacuation of terrorists in preparation for the return of locals to their houses.

SANA reporter in Aleppo said that the army’s engineering units dismantled hundreds of mines and explosive devices that were planted earlier by terrorists in a number of houses, schools and infrastructure before they exited towards al-Rashideen area in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo.

The reporter added that army units have found warehouses containing large quantities of ammunition and weapons in schools, institutions and service establishments in the neighborhood of al-Zibdiya.

The reporter said that the engineering units continue to dismantle mines and improvised explosive devices in the neighborhoods to clear them fully in preparation for the entry of technical and service workshops to restore basic services.

Terrorists deliberately planted mines and explosive devices in houses before they left in order to intimidate citizens and prevent them from returning to the liberated neighborhoods.

Homs

Army units, in cooperation with popular defense groups, foiled an ISIS attack targeting military posts in Jeb al-Jarrah area in the eastern countryside of Homs, a military source said.

The source clarified that clashes with the attacking terrorists resulted in retaking a number of military posts, killing 20 terrorists including one “Abu Bakr Helfaya,” and destroying their weapons and munitions.

Later, the source said that army units eliminated many terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and destroyed their vehicles and fortifications in Abu al-Sanasel hill, east of al-Ameriye, and the fields east of al-Mashrafa in Homs countryside.

Daraa

An army unit targeted concentrations and fortified positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Beir al-Sheiyah, southwest of al-Ghariye and Gharbiye, Tariq al-Sad neighborhood, and in the northern and western parts of al-Nazihin Camp in Daraa city.

According to a military source, this resulted in killing a number of terrorists and destroying a rocket launcher, machinegun-equipped cars, a “hell” cannon nest, and a command center for the terrorists.